ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for trying to smuggle drugs through courier

Published - November 14, 2024 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Virugambakkam police for attempting to smuggle in methamphetamine from Bengaluru through courier on Wednesday.

The police said R. Anbu Giri of Diaz Colony in Royapettah tried to smuggle methamphetamine by contacting a person in Bengaluru and had him courier the drug to a friend’s residence in Saligramam. A team from the Virugambakkam police station received a tip-off about the parcel. The team went to the house in Saligramam, and when the parcel was delivered to Anbu Giri he was arrested. The team seized the parcel, which contained 3.5 g of methamphetamine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US