Man held for trying to smuggle drugs through courier

Published - November 14, 2024 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Virugambakkam police for attempting to smuggle in methamphetamine from Bengaluru through courier on Wednesday.

The police said R. Anbu Giri of Diaz Colony in Royapettah tried to smuggle methamphetamine by contacting a person in Bengaluru and had him courier the drug to a friend’s residence in Saligramam. A team from the Virugambakkam police station received a tip-off about the parcel. The team went to the house in Saligramam, and when the parcel was delivered to Anbu Giri he was arrested. The team seized the parcel, which contained 3.5 g of methamphetamine.

