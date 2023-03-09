HamberMenu
Man held for trying to kill his nephew 

March 09, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vepery Police on Tuesday arrested M. Muthu, 35, for allegedly attempting to kill his nephew.

The police said the complainant, R. Vimala, 46, of Purasawakkam, had gone with her 17-year-old son to her sister’s house. The youth questioned his uncle, who had quarrels with his aunt, and left.

When he was riding his bike along Bricklin Road, his uncle, driving a car, came in the opposite direction and rammed his vehicle. His leg broke, and he was admitted to the hospital.

Muthu has been remanded in judicial custody.

