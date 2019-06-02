Man held for torturing wife, injuring infant

The Chengalpattu All-Women Police arrested a 30-year-old man for reportedly torturing his wife and inflicting burn injuries on his one-year-old son in Urapakkam. Cases were also registered against the man’s parents.

According to the police, Karthikeyan lives in Urapakkam with his parents and wife Geetha (name changed), an engineering graduate. They got married in 2016 and have a one-year-old son.

“After marriage, the family has been torturing her for no reason. She was not even given proper food. She bore all this without complaining to her father, as the family threatened her,” said inspector R. Renuka Devi, who handled the case.

“In December, Karthikeyan caused burn injuries on their child’s calf muscle using a hot ladle,” the inspector added.

Kept jewellery

Geetha was never allowed to come down from her room on the first floor of the house. “He also kept 67 sovereigns of her jewellery and her identity cards in his bank locker and never gave them to her,” she said.

A few days ago, when Geetha’s father visited the house, he was shocked to see her condition and took her with him. They approached the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police, who forwarded the case to the Chengalpattu All-Women Police station.