Man held for threatening, demanding money from sub-registrar

Published - September 14, 2024 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mylapore Police on Friday arrested a man Varaaki alias Krishnakumar, 50 on charges of threatening a sub-registrar and demanding Rs. 5 lakh from the latter.

Police said the accused, a resident of Virugambakkam, was arrested following a complaint from V. Vaidyalingam, 46 who is working as the sub-registrar in Guduvanchery. A few months ago, Varaaki called him over the phone and allegedly threatened him. He alleged the accused said he would publish false information about him on social media if he did not register a disputed property document. After Vaidhaynathan declined to register the document, three men, allegedly at the behest of the accused, met him and threatened him to give Rs 5 lakh. Vaidhyanathan then lodged a police complaint saying that several unidentified people were watching his house and there was threat to his life.

Police arrested and remanded Varaaki. The police said inquiries disclosed that several people were threatened by him and they can lodge complaints through 044-23452324, 044-23452325.

