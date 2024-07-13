Man held for threatening, assaulting money lender on Greenways Road

The Abhiramapuram police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly threatening and assaulting a money lender on Greenways Road.

The police said B. Lenin Prakash, 40, of Pallakumanagar in Mylapore had lent ₹22 lakh to Kamal, whom a friend introduced to him in 2018. Despite multiple demands, Kamal delayed repaying the loan. On June 10, while Mr. Lenin Prakash was standing near a tea shop, Senthil alias Kerala Senthil, 44, of Pallakumanagar threatened to murder him if he doesn’t stop asking Kamal to repay the loan. He also allegedly hit Mr. Lenin Prakash with the handle of a knife and fled the spot. The victim was treated at a private hospital for injuries. Based on a complaint from him, the police registered a case and investigated.

The police arrested Senthil, who was found to be a history-sheeter, and also seized the knife.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.