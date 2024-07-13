GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for threatening, assaulting money lender on Greenways Road

Published - July 13, 2024 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Abhiramapuram police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly threatening and assaulting a money lender on Greenways Road.

The police said B. Lenin Prakash, 40, of Pallakumanagar in Mylapore had lent ₹22 lakh to Kamal, whom a friend introduced to him in 2018. Despite multiple demands, Kamal delayed repaying the loan. On June 10, while Mr. Lenin Prakash was standing near a tea shop, Senthil alias Kerala Senthil, 44, of Pallakumanagar threatened to murder him if he doesn’t stop asking Kamal to repay the loan. He also allegedly hit Mr. Lenin Prakash with the handle of a knife and fled the spot. The victim was treated at a private hospital for injuries. Based on a complaint from him, the police registered a case and investigated.

The police arrested Senthil, who was found to be a history-sheeter, and also seized the knife.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.