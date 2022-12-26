ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for the murder of a painter

December 26, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The accused had an illicit affair with the victim’s wife and a quarrel between them ended in murder

The Hindu Bureau

The Guindy police arrested a 37-year-old person who murdered a painter working in a private company in Ekkatuthangal Industrial Estate on Monday.

The accused had murdered the victim on Sunday and fled the crime scene. He was absconding . A senior official said P. Veldurai, a native of Tirunelveli district, was working as a painter in a private company in Ekkatuthangal.

On Sunday the victim was leaving for his room when the accused K. Veerabhadran of Virudhunagar district, who had an illicit affair with the victim’s wife, had a heated argument with him. At one stage the argument turned into a quarrel during which the accused Veerabhadran killed Veldurai with a knife kept in his pocket.

The company workers immediately informed the manager Dharmendra Chaudhury who alerted the Guindy Police. The police sent the body to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for post mortem and filed a murder case.

During the investigation, the police found the victim Veldurai had admonished his wife Gomathy about the illicit affair and demanded her to come to the city. However the accused Veerabhadran came to the city and murdered Veldurai, the police officer said.

Veerabhadran was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

