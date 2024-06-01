ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for the death of SHG head in Kasimedu

Published - June 01, 2024 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had hit her on the head with an iron pipe in a monetary dispute, which led to her death

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a man in Kasimedu after he hit a 30-year-old woman on the head in a monetary dispute, which led to her death.

The police identified the victim as Gayathiri of Singavelan Nagar, who headed a women’s self-help group (SHG). Priya, 26, of the same locality had obtained a loan of ₹80,000 from the group a few months ago and failed to repay it. When Gayathiri demanded Priya to repay the loan, a quarrel broke out. On May 22, Priya’s husband Ajithkumar attacked Gayathri using an iron rod. She was injured in the head, and the police rushed her to the Government Stanley Hospital. She was later discharged and returned home.

Two days later, she was readmitted to the hospital with complaints of a headache and died without responding to treatment. The police arrested Ajithkumar.

