Man held for tendering fake currency 

April 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly tendering fake currency used in film shootings.

According to the police, P. Subramanian, the complainant, is a warden of a men’s hostel on Arunachalam road, Saligramam. K. Ayyappa Raj, 23 of Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district, a decorator of cinema sets, had given an advance of ₹6,000 to Subramanian for a room in the hostel. Upon checking the notes, Mr. Subramanian found that they were fake and used for film shootings, and lodged a complaint with the police.

The police have arrested Ayyappa Raj and recovered the fake currency.

