Man held for swindling ₹20 lakh from colour lab

March 23, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodambakkam police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly swindling over ₹20 lakh from a colour lab where he was working.

The police said last month, theft of jewellery and cash was reported from the house of Santhosh Kumar in Virugambakkam who runs a chain of colour labs. When the police started inquiry with the staff of labs, Sathiasai, 31, went missing and his mobile phone was switched off.

On verifying the accounts of the branch, it was found that over ₹20 lakh had been swindled. The police arrested Sathisai who was hiding in Coimbatore. Further investigation is on.

