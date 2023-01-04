ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for strangling wife to death in Tondiarpet 

January 04, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The R.K. Nagar police have arrested a 32-year-old man who sought to pass off his wife’s death as a case of suicide after strangulating her to death. The post-mortem report disclosed the real cause of death.

The police said the victim Sabitha, 31, who resided at Karunanidhi Nagar, Tondiarpet, quarrelled with her husband Nandakumar, who came home drunk on New Year’s day. Nandakumar claimed to the police she attempted suicide, and he rushed her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Based on a complaint given by Sabitha’s father Kannan, the police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem, which found that strangulation marks were present on the neck and the bones were broken, suggesting that she was strangled. On grilling Nandakumar, he allegedly told the police that he had strangled her to death. The police arrested Nandakumar, and he was remanded him in custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

