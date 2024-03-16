ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for stealing two-wheelers on Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital premises

March 16, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Further investigation revealed that he had also stolen vehicles in the Vyasarpadi, Basin Bridge, and Otteri areas

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 50-year-old suspect who allegedly stole two-wheelers on the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). Six two-wheelers were seized from him.

The police said M. Ezhumalai, 46, of Choolaimedu parked his two-wheeler in the hospital parking lot on January 21 during a visit. When he returned a few hours later, he was shocked to find that his vehicle had been stolen. The RGGGH police station registered a case on his complaint and investigated. After scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police identified the suspect as Farook Sherif of Vellore and arrested him.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had also stolen two-wheelers in the Vyasarpadi, Basin Bridge, and Otteri areas. Farook was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US