Man held for stealing two-wheelers on Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital premises

March 16, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested a 50-year-old suspect who allegedly stole two-wheelers on the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). Six two-wheelers were seized from him.

The police said M. Ezhumalai, 46, of Choolaimedu parked his two-wheeler in the hospital parking lot on January 21 during a visit. When he returned a few hours later, he was shocked to find that his vehicle had been stolen. The RGGGH police station registered a case on his complaint and investigated. After scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police identified the suspect as Farook Sherif of Vellore and arrested him.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had also stolen two-wheelers in the Vyasarpadi, Basin Bridge, and Otteri areas. Farook was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.