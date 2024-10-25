Man held for stealing two-wheelers in Koyambedu

The Koyambedu police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing two-wheelers from Koyambedu and Maduravoyal in Chennai.

Based on a complaint by K. Ashok Kumar, 31, the Koyambedu police arrested the suspect G. Raji, 29, of Maduravoyal. The complainant alleged that his two-wheeler, which was parked near his house, was stolen in the morning of October 16.

The investigation revealed that Raji was allegedly involved in the theft. The police later seized five two-wheelers from him.