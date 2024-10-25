GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for stealing two-wheelers in Koyambedu

The complainant alleged that his two-wheeler, which was parked near his house, was stolen in the morning of October 16

Updated - October 25, 2024 01:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyambedu police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing two-wheelers from Koyambedu and Maduravoyal in Chennai.

Based on a complaint by K. Ashok Kumar, 31, the Koyambedu police arrested the suspect G. Raji, 29, of Maduravoyal. The complainant alleged that his two-wheeler, which was parked near his house, was stolen in the morning of October 16.

The investigation revealed that Raji was allegedly involved in the theft. The police later seized five two-wheelers from him.

Published - October 25, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.