Man held for stealing mobile phones from patients in Chennai government hospital

The city police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man for stealing mobile phones from patients and their visitors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) and recovered 42 mobile phones from him.

According to police, in November, V. Anitha of Vadapalani came to attend to her ailing mother in the hospital. While she was taking her for dialysis, she left her bag containing a mobile phone at a ward. Her mobile phone was stolen. On her complaint, RGGH police investigated, with the help of the cyber crime wing of Flower Bazaar police and arrested Sathiyaraj, 36 of Pulianthope.

Police recovered 42 mobile phones worth ₹5 lakh from him. The investigation revealed that he, along with a few others had stolen mobile phones from the hospital premises.