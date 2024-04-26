Man held for stealing lorry from Koyambedu Market 

April 26, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The CMBT police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stealing a lorry from Koyambedu Market.

The police arrested R. Arul, 38, and recovered the lorry from his possession.

The police said B. Basavaraj, 35, drove his lorry laden with coconuts from Karnataka. After offloading the coconuts at the market in the early hours of Thursday, he parked his lorry and exited market area.

On his return, however, he found the lorry to be missing. He later lodged a complaint with the CMBT police.

The police arrested Arul for the theft.

