ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for stealing lorry from Koyambedu Market 

April 26, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065

The CMBT police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stealing a lorry from Koyambedu Market. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested R. Arul, 38, and recovered the lorry from his possession.

The police said B. Basavaraj, 35, drove his lorry laden with coconuts from Karnataka. After offloading the coconuts at the market in the early hours of Thursday, he parked his lorry and exited market area.

On his return, however, he found the lorry to be missing. He later lodged a complaint with the CMBT police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police arrested Arul for the theft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US