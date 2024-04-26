GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man held for stealing lorry from Koyambedu Market 

April 26, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065

The CMBT police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stealing a lorry from Koyambedu Market. 

The police arrested R. Arul, 38, and recovered the lorry from his possession.

The police said B. Basavaraj, 35, drove his lorry laden with coconuts from Karnataka. After offloading the coconuts at the market in the early hours of Thursday, he parked his lorry and exited market area.

On his return, however, he found the lorry to be missing. He later lodged a complaint with the CMBT police.

The police arrested Arul for the theft.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.