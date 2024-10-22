ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for stealing laptops in Chennai

Updated - October 22, 2024 02:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police seized a laptop and ₹60,000 from him

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Royapettah police have arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of stealing laptops from a private parcel service company. 

Acting on a complaint filed by the owner of the parcel company, M. Mohammed Asif, 28, of Triplicane, who reported that a parcel containing three laptops had been stolen from him a few days ago, the Royapettah police arrested M. Ramsath, 21, of West Kodungaiyur.

Investigations revealed that Ramsath, who had been working at the company for a few months, allegedly committed the theft. The police seized a laptop and ₹60,000, obtained from selling the laptops, from him.

