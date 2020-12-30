Man held for stealing laptops in Chennai

CHENNAI

30 December 2020 12:43 IST

The Guindy police arrested a man for stealing electronic gadgets such as laptops and mobile phones from houses in Saidapet and Guindy.

G. Giridharan who was staying at a men’s hostel in Ekkaduthangal lodged a complaint with the police last October, alleging that his laptop kept in his room was stolen. Based on his complaint, a special team of police took up investigation of the case. After scrutiny of CCTV footage and inspecting the scene of occurrence, police traced the suspect who was identified as Rajadurai, 23 a habitual offender, of Kallakurichi.

Advertising

Advertising

Police nabbed him in Tiruchi and recovered 11 laptops, nine mobile phones and a gold chain from him. The suspect has cases against him in Velachery, Chitlapakkam, Taramani and Selaiyur for thefts. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.