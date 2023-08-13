ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for stealing his impounded vehicle from Nungambakkam police station

August 13, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a 40-year-old resident of Choolaimedu for stealing his impounded car from the Nungambakkam police station on Sunday.

The police said Arun Kalyan, who worked at a private company, was caught drunk behind the wheel of his car during a vehicle check on Saturday night. As he did not have a valid driving license, the traffic police impounded his vehicle and told him to visit the police station to pay a fine and retrieve the car the next day. However, the car went missing from where it was parked outside the police station a few hours later.

Using CCTV camera footage, the police found that Arun had followed the policemen and used a duplicate key to drive away with the car around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

