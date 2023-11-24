HamberMenu
Man held for stealing data from private clinic in Nungambakkam

Police launch search to nab his accomplices

November 24, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam police have arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly stole data from a private clinic in Nungambakkam.

The police said Anindham Samantha, 46, chief officer at Advanced GRO Hair Private Clinic, Nageswararao Road in Nungambakkam, had lodged a complaint alleging that P. Balakrishnan, Premalatha, and Kishore, who worked at the clinic, stole data about the clinic’s business strategies, details of branches, and customer information and went on the run.

After investigating, the police arrested one of the suspects Balakrishnan, of Salem District, and launched a searched to nab the others. The police said the trio had used the stolen information to open branches in Coimbatore and Salem.

