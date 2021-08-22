Chennai

Man held for stealing cash

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing ₹1.5 lakh cash from a two-wheeler in Neelankarai police station limits.

The cash was stolen from the bike of V. Krishnaswami, 33, a milk vendor of Injambakkam. Last Friday, he withdrew cash from a bank in Palavakkam and was returning home on his bike after keeping the cash under the seat. On the way, he parked his bike at a roadside eatery to have lunch. When he returned to his bike, he found the cash missing. On his complaint, the police studied CCTV footage and arrested the accused who was identified as Chitti Babu, 44, of Perambur.

The police recovered the cash from Chittibabu, who was earlier involved in two thefts and a robbery.


