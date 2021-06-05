Man held for stealing bikes while posing as food delivery executive in Ambattur

Interrogation revealed that he would roam the streets under the disguise after dark, and stole two-wheelers parked on the roadside to sell online.

Personnel from the Ambattur police station on Saturday arrested a man posing as a food delivery executive and stealing bikes parked on the streets. They recovered seven bikes from him.

The police identified the accused as Joseph, 21, of Gangaiamman Nagar, and intercepted him while conducting routine vehicle checks on Ambattur-Redhills High Road on Friday. They found out that the bike he was using did not have any valid documents.

Interrogation revealed that he would roam the streets under the guise of a food delivery executive after dark, and stole two-wheelers parked on the roadside to sell online. He had stolen over 25 bikes in Ambattur since January, the police said.