Man held for stealing bathroom fittings from Army Officer quarters

₹20,000 worth of bathroom fittings were seized from him

November 14, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fort police have arrested a suspect who was stealing new bathroom fittings from the Army Officer quarters in the Fort area. According to the police, S. Manikandan, 28, of Annai Sathya Nagar, a security guard in New Port Classic Officers Enclave, saw a person carrying bathroom fitting items while on duty on Sunday. Upon questioning him, he found that the items were being stolen and apprehended the man immediately. Personnel from the Fort police station arrested the man and identified him as Sabeer, 29. He frequently did plumbing working at the quarters. The police said ₹20,000 worth of bathroom fittings were seized from him.

