Man held for stealing 10 kg of silver jewellery in Vaniyambadi

January 04, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Police said that S. Riaz Ahmed, a resident in Vaniyambadi, was working as in-charge staff in the silver section of the shop for more than five years.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for stealing 10 kgs of silver jewellery from a jewellery shop in Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 28-year-old man was arrested for stealing 10 kg of silver jewellery from a jewellery shop in Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur on Wednesday.

Police said that S. Riaz Ahmed, a resident in Vaniyambadi, was working as in-charge staff in the silver section of the shop for more than five years. He used to keep entries of raw silver and finished products on a daily basis. During such an accounting process, he used to steal a few finished silver jewellery regularly. He used to pawn the stolen items through an agent, K. Shamina (27) in Vaniyambadi, Ambur and Tirupattur.

A few days ago, when the owner of the shop found a shortage of silver jewellery, Riaz Ahmed got caught after the owner and other staff saw the CCTV footage in the shop. Immediately, they complained to Vaniyambadi Town police about the stolen silver. After a day-long inquiry, police managed to recover around eight kg of silver from the accused and his accomplice.

A case has been filed. Further investigation is on, police said.

