Man held for stalking, harassing woman in Thousand Lights 

Published - October 19, 2024 04:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thousand Lights Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for stalking and harassing a 23-year-old woman.

Police said the woman was a resident of Thousand Lights. She and Hariprasad were in love with each other a couple of years ago. However, they had separated due to difference of opinion. They also gave an undertaking to the All Women Police, Thousand Lights, at the time, stating that they would not talk to each other and create problem for one another. However, Hariprasad continued to stalk her while she walked to her place of work and returned home. Besides, he repeatedly harassed her by sending obscene messages to her mobile phone.

On Wednesday, while the woman was returning home, Hariprasad waylaid her on Badri Street and abused her. He insisted that she should not marry anyone else but him. He also threatened to circulate on social media, the photos taken a few years ago when they were in a relationship. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Information Technology Act.

Police arrested J. Hariprasad, and remanded him to judicial custody.

