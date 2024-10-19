Man held for stabbing youth 

Pondy Bazaar Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a youth with a broken bottle following a drunken brawl.

Police said the victim, U.Udaya, 23, was a resident of Housing Board quarters in Ramakrishnapuram, T.Nagar. He was consuming liquor with his friend Mathi at the junction connecting North Usman Road and Kodambakkam High Road on Thursday night. A quarrel erupted between them when Mathi demanded money for the drink and Udaya refused. In a fit of anger, Mathi stabbed Udaya using a broken liquor bottle and escaped from there. Udaya, who was injured, has been admitted to a hospital. Based on his complaint, the police arrested R. Mathi, of T.Nagar and remanded him to judicial custody.