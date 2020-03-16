Man held for stabbing wife, brother-in-law

A 37-year-old man was arrested by the police for stabbing his wife and brother-in-law with a knife in Madipakkam on Thursday.

The police said that Sakthivel worked in an apartment complex and was married to Sujitha, 33. The two had a quarrel over financial issues. When Sakthivel’s brother-in-law, Sudhakar, got to know of the quarrel, he visited the house on Thursday to solve the issue.

But Sakthivel attacked his wife and brother-in-law, with kitchen knives, and fled. The injured were admitted to a private hospital. The Madipakkam police registered a case and arrested Sakthivel on Saturday. He was remanded in custody.