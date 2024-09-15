ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for smuggling gutkha in Mangadu

Published - September 15, 2024 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police has arrested Kanagalingam, an accused connected to a case where over 10 tonnes of gutkha was seized from Poonamallee last month, from a hideout in Mangadu. A special police team, led by Assistant Commissioner Ashokan, made the arrest. A senior police officer said Kanagalingam of Thoothukudi had several cases against him for smuggling gutkha and other banned tobacco products in Poonamallee, Mangadu, Kundrathur, Kanathur, and Thoothukudi. He had been on the run since the seizure last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US