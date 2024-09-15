Man held for smuggling gutkha in Mangadu

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police has arrested Kanagalingam, an accused connected to a case where over 10 tonnes of gutkha was seized from Poonamallee last month, from a hideout in Mangadu. A special police team, led by Assistant Commissioner Ashokan, made the arrest. A senior police officer said Kanagalingam of Thoothukudi had several cases against him for smuggling gutkha and other banned tobacco products in Poonamallee, Mangadu, Kundrathur, Kanathur, and Thoothukudi. He had been on the run since the seizure last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.