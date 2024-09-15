GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for smuggling gutkha in Mangadu

Published - September 15, 2024 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police has arrested Kanagalingam, an accused connected to a case where over 10 tonnes of gutkha was seized from Poonamallee last month, from a hideout in Mangadu. A special police team, led by Assistant Commissioner Ashokan, made the arrest. A senior police officer said Kanagalingam of Thoothukudi had several cases against him for smuggling gutkha and other banned tobacco products in Poonamallee, Mangadu, Kundrathur, Kanathur, and Thoothukudi. He had been on the run since the seizure last month.

