Man held for slapping traffic police constable in Chennai

The 57-year-old truck driver was stopped by police personnel when he attempted to drive his truck in the city, and he subsequently had an altercation with them

SRMC police on Tuesday arrested a truck driver from Mumbai for slapping a traffic police constable who was on duty.

According to police, Mustaq Ahamed, 57 was driving his container truck into the city after unloading material he had brought from Mumbai. At 12.55 p.m on Monday, traffic police personnel at Porur stopped him and asked him not to enter the city in the daytime as movement of heavy vehicles is not allowed in the city in daytime.

Mustaq then parked his heavy vehicle at the side of the road, and traffic was also disrupted. He picked up a quarrel with police personnel on duty and also brandished a knife at a constable. Suddenly he slapped head constable Chandrasekar for being stopped.

Police personnel overpowered him and handed him over to Law and Order Police at SRMC station for further course of action. The video of his slapping the constable went viral on social media.

Following a complaint from Chandrasekar, the SRMC Police booked a case against Mustaq Ahamed under sections- 294b (Uttering vulgar word in public place), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.