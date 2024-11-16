 />
Man held for sexually harassment in Velachery

The suspect followed her on a motorbike and touched her inappropriately

Published - November 16, 2024 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Velachery police have arrested a 27-year-old person for sexually harassing a 30-year-old woman when she was walking on the road. According to the police, when the complainant was walking home on Thiruveedhiamman Koil Street on November 9, the suspect followed her on a motorbike and touched her inappropriately. Based on her complaint, the police scrutinised closed-circuit television camera footage and traced him. The police arrested G. Praveen Kumar of Tiruvannamalai and also seized his bike.

