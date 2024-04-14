Man held for sexually harassing college student

April 14, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The city police on Saturday arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly sexually harassed a 19-year-old college student.

The police said the accused, identified as B. Karthik, 31, of Thideer Nagar, Saidapet, sexually harassed the student while she was walking along Chetty Street, Saidapet, on Friday afternoon. He fled the spot when she raised an alarm.

The All Women Police, Saidapet, registered a case based on her complaint, under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

On investigation, the police arrested Karthik.