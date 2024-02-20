Man held for sexually harassing 20-year-old college girl 

February 20, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thiruvanmiyur Police arrested a 50-year-old man who sexually harassed a 20-year-old girl who was walking on a road while returning home from a nearby shop.

Police sources said the 20-year-old girl from Telangana was staying in Adyar and pursuing a degree course in a city college. On Monday night, she was returning home after visiting a nearby shop when an unidentified person who came on a bike followed her. He touched her in an inappropriate manner and hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her rescue and the man fled the scene.

On receipt of information, the police personnel from Thiruvanmiyur police station reached the spot and conducted enquiry. On scrutinising CCTV footage, the police traced the man identified as Joshuva alias Srinivasan, 50, of Mandaveli who was working as a car driver with a private firm in Palavakkam. He was arrested on charges under Section 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.