ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for sexual misbehaviour near women’s college in Teynampet

December 24, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

All Women Police, Teynampet has arrested a 50-year-old man for flashing himself near a women’s college in the area.

Police said at 9 am on Friday, the person stood near the Sports Pavilion Gate of the college and removed his clothes when students were passing through. Following the complaint of the security officer of the college, Police registered a case and investigated. Police arrested the man who has been identified as R. Saravanan, 28, of Thiruvalluvar Road, Teynampet who was working as a cashier in a private company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested accused Saravanan was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody as per the court order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US