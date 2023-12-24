Man held for sexual misbehaviour near women’s college in Teynampet

December 24, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

All Women Police, Teynampet has arrested a 50-year-old man for flashing himself near a women’s college in the area.

Police said at 9 am on Friday, the person stood near the Sports Pavilion Gate of the college and removed his clothes when students were passing through. Following the complaint of the security officer of the college, Police registered a case and investigated. Police arrested the man who has been identified as R. Saravanan, 28, of Thiruvalluvar Road, Teynampet who was working as a cashier in a private company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested accused Saravanan was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody as per the court order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.