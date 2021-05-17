Man held for sexual harassment of Chennai Corporation fever surveyor

CHENNAI

17 May 2021 16:37 IST

The All Women Police, Harbour have arrested a 54-year-old man who sexually harassed a woman, who was fever survey staff member of the Chennai Corporation, when she visited his house.

Police said the woman is 27-year-old and has been working on a contractual basis with the Chennai Corporation, conducting door-to-door fever surveys. While she was conducting a door-to-door survey at 9.45 a.m on Saturday on Portugese street, Seven Wells, a man in his fifties invited her inside his house on the pretext of testing family members staying there. To the shock of the woman, no one except the man was inside and he harassed her. She raised an alarm and on hearing her scream, neighbours came to the house and caught him.

Based on her mother's complaint, police arrested the accused who was identified as Sadakathulla, 53 of Portugese street, Seven Wells. He was remanded to judicial custody, said police.