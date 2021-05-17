Chennai

Man held for sexual harassment of Chennai Corporation fever surveyor

The All Women Police, Harbour have arrested a 54-year-old man who sexually harassed a woman, who was fever survey staff member of the Chennai Corporation, when she visited his house.

Police said the woman is 27-year-old and has been working on a contractual basis with the Chennai Corporation, conducting door-to-door fever surveys. While she was conducting a door-to-door survey at 9.45 a.m on Saturday on Portugese street, Seven Wells, a man in his fifties invited her inside his house on the pretext of testing family members staying there. To the shock of the woman, no one except the man was inside and he harassed her. She raised an alarm and on hearing her scream, neighbours came to the house and caught him.

Based on her mother's complaint, police arrested the accused who was identified as Sadakathulla, 53 of Portugese street, Seven Wells. He was remanded to judicial custody, said police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 4:38:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-held-for-sexual-harassment-of-chennai-corporation-fever-surveyor/article34579224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY