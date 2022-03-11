Man held for sexual assault on three-year-old

All Women Police, Madhavaram has arrested a 31-year-old man for aggravated sexual assault on a three- and-a-half-year-old girl child.

Police said the parents of the victim living in the Madhavaram police district limits, on Wednesday left their children — the three-and-a-half-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son at a relative's house and had gone to their routine work spots. The relative sexually assaulted the girl child when the children were under his care at his house. The children reported to their parents about the sexual assault which continued for long and the parents lodged a complaint with the police.

On investigation, the police arrested the offender who was identified as D.Mohandoss alias Naveen Kumar, 31, of Madhavaram. The accused had been involved in offences, including physical assault and theft and had eight criminal cases in Madhavaram and Puzhal police station limits. He was remanded to judicial custody.