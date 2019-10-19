Chennai

Man held for sexual assault on minor

The All-Women Police, Pallavaram, arrested a 35-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The offender has been identified as Ettiyappan.

The suspect noticed the victim playing in the neighbourhood and lured her by giving her chocolates.

