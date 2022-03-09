Man held for setting woman on fire in Valasaravakkam

March 09, 2022 01:32 IST

The Valasaravakkam police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old painter for setting a woman on fire.

The police said the victim Radha, 38, of Pushpa Nagar, Kodambakkam, was separated from her husband. The accused Bogaraj alias Raja, a painter, of Ramapuram, was in relationship with her. She has been working as a domestic helper and living with him in a rented house. However, they quarrelled frequently, and she eventually moved away and lived separately at Valasaravakkam.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said he was angry and decided to kill her. When she returned home on Monday, he doused her with kerosene and set her on fire. Neighbours rescued her and rushed to the Government Kilpauk College Hospital.

The Valarasakkam police arrested him on charges of attempt to murder and remanded him in judicial custody.