Man held for setting son’s bike on fire

CHENNAI

14 December 2020 01:13 IST

The New Washermenpet police arrested a man for allegedly setting fire to his son’s bike.

The police said on October 13, eight bikes parked on the street were torched in Ammaniamman Thottam, Washermenpet. Since there was no CCTV device nearby, the police could not find any leads. Under such circumstances, the wife of one Arun recently complained to the police that her father-in-law was threatening her.

On scrutinising call records, the police learnt that the suspect Karnan did not accept her as his daughter-in-law. He threatened to set fire to his son’s bike if she rode on it. Karnan was arrested in Cuddalore. On interrogation, he admitted that he set fire to his son’s bike since he did not approve of his son’s marriage.

