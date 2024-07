The Koyambedu police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a private bus.

On Wednesday, an omni bus and two autorickshaws were damaged when a fire suddenly broke out at a parking lot behind the Koyambedu market. Based on the complaint vehicles’ owners, the police investigated and arrested Palanimuthu of Ariyalur, a daily wager at the market. He was smoking a beedi inside the bus and discarded it without putting it out, causing the fire, the police said.