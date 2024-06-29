ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for selling ganja in Navalur and Kelambakkam

Published - June 29, 2024 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

He procured the ganja through his associates and sold it to software firm employees

The Hindu Bureau

The MGR Nagar police have arrested a youth for selling ganja to information technology staff in Navalur and other areas.

In March, the MGR Nagar police arrested a drone camera technician, Ravindran of Ramapuram, and three others for possession and sale of ganja. The police also seized 12 kg of ganja from them and were searching for Karunakaran, 25, a software engineer, who had connections to the gang. Following the arrest of his associates, he went into hiding and switched off his mobile phone.

After conducting inquiries with his friends and relatives, the police traced Karunakaran and arrested him. He had procured the ganja through his associates and sold it to software firm employees in Navalur and Kelambakkam, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US