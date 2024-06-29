GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for selling ganja in Navalur and Kelambakkam

He procured the ganja through his associates and sold it to software firm employees

Published - June 29, 2024 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The MGR Nagar police have arrested a youth for selling ganja to information technology staff in Navalur and other areas.

In March, the MGR Nagar police arrested a drone camera technician, Ravindran of Ramapuram, and three others for possession and sale of ganja. The police also seized 12 kg of ganja from them and were searching for Karunakaran, 25, a software engineer, who had connections to the gang. Following the arrest of his associates, he went into hiding and switched off his mobile phone.

After conducting inquiries with his friends and relatives, the police traced Karunakaran and arrested him. He had procured the ganja through his associates and sold it to software firm employees in Navalur and Kelambakkam, the police said.

