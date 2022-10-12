Chennai

Man held for robbing woman employee of a spa

The Virugambakkam police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly attacking and robbing a woman employee of a spa and beauty salon after she rejected his demand for sexual favour. The police said the 22-year-old woman was at the beauty salon on Arcot Road on October 5. and the accused K. Suresh, 25, of Anakaputhur, walked in and had a massage. After a while, he asked her for sexual favours. When she refused, Suresh abused her. He then tied her legs and hands to a chair and robbed her.


