ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for raping woman at knife point 

Published - May 08, 2024 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women Police, Koyambedu have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly trespassing into the house of a school teacher and raping her at knife point in Nerkundram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has been identified as a 31-year-old woman living with her husband, an auto-driver, and two daughters in Nerkundram. On Monday night, her husband left the house on work to drive his autorickshaw. The woman had left the door of the house open at night since it was too hot.

Past midnight, an unidentified person, who was in an inebriated condition, entered the house while she and her two daughters were asleep. When the woman attempted to raise an alarm, he put a knife on the children and raped her.

Subsequently, she called out for help. On hearing her cries, the neighbours surrounded him and thrashed him. Police personnel who reached the spot sent the woman and the accused man who was injured to hospital. Later, a medical examination confirmed the rape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on a complaint from the woman, the police arrested the accused, identified as J.Paul Raj, 38, of Chinmaya Nagar on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US