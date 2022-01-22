Man held for raping minor girl

CHENNAI

22 January 2022 00:52 IST

All Women Police, Madhavaram, on Friday arrested a 20-year-old history-sheeter on charge of raping a minor. The parents of the girl came to know that she was pregnant when they took her to a doctor. Based on a complaint, the police arrested P. Parthiban, 20, of Puzhal.

Parthiban has 14 criminal cases against him, including one murder, four attempt to murders and six robberies. He was remanded in judicial custody.

