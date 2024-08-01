Man held for raping daughter-in-law in Alwarthirunagar

The All-Women Police, Koyambedu, have arrested a man for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after threatening to pour acid on her.

The police said the 45-year-old man’s 23-year-old son and daughter-in-law were living at a rented house near his home in Alwarthirunagar. When the daughter-in-law was alone at home, the man barged in and locked the door. As the victim attempted to raise an alarm, he threatened to pour acid on her and cut her neck using a blade. He fled the spot after raping her.

Following a complaint from the victim, the police conducted an investigation and subjected her to a medical examination. After an investigation, the offender was arrested on charges of rape. He was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.