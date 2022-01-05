Man held for raping a woman after promising to marry her

Both the accused and the victim are speech and hearing impaired

Wednesday arrested A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on charges of raping his 30-year-old woman colleagueat an university after promising to marry her.

According to sources in the All Women Police Station, Mylapore, the victim a speech and hearing impaired person. She is working as an assistant at a university. The accused is also a speech and hearing impaired person. The accused reportedly proposed to marry her. He had a physical relationship with her and later failed to marry her. Hence she lodged a complaint with the police.

On her complaint, the police investigated and found her allegation to be true. The police arrested the accused S. Arun Kishore, 32, of Adyar on charges of rape and cheating. He has been remanded in judicial custody.